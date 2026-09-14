Azerbaijan Airlines appoints new head of its passenger airline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Mario Chaves has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Azerbaijan Airlines’ Passenger Airline, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Airlines Group. He will lead the airline’s development during a significant growth period.

This was reported by the Press Service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

Mario Chaves has more than 30 years of professional experience in the aviation industry. Since 2023, he has served as Chief Operating Officer at TAP Air Portugal. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Portugalia Airlines, Chief Operating and Commercial Officer of Grupo SATA, Acting CEO of Cabo Verde Airlines, and later as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

His professional aviation career began in 1995, joining TAP Air Portugal as a pilot in 1998. He subsequently held senior global positions at IATA HQ in flight operations, both in regulatory and efficiency fields, and held senior positions at various international airlines. The new executive’s extensive international experience in airline operations and commercial management in senior leadership positions will make a significant contribution to the airline’s expansion strategy.

The appointment is part of Azerbaijan Airlines’ ongoing efforts to support sustainable development, enhance operational excellence, improve customer experience and implement leading international practices.