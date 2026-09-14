South Korea, Central Asia forge new AI, science and tech initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Uzbekistan and South Korea, along with other Central Asian countries, are seeking to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, science and digital technologies.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, following a ministerial meeting titled “Korea-Central Asia: Future Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, Science and Technology” held in South Korea.

The meeting brought together representatives from South Korea and Central Asian countries to discuss ongoing efforts to develop artificial intelligence and digital technologies, as well as opportunities for future cooperation.

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov presented Uzbekistan’s Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy through 2030 and outlined measures being taken to advance the country’s AI sector, introduce advanced technologies and implement projects in the field.

Participants also emphasized the importance of using AI technologies responsibly and effectively, with a focus on ensuring that their development and application serve human interests.

The meeting also highlighted opportunities to deepen cooperation with leading South Korean AI companies, research institutions and universities. The sides put forward initiatives to launch joint research projects, develop educational programs and jointly design technological solutions.

The discussions come as Uzbekistan seeks to build up its AI capabilities through international partnerships, including cooperation with South Korean technology and research institutions.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the “Korea-Central Asia Initiative for Future Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, Science and Technology,” providing a framework for further cooperation between South Korea and Central Asian countries in these areas.