Uzbekistan, UN Tourism prepare to launch 2027 tourism year in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Uzbekistan and UN Tourism have agreed to jointly prepare for the official opening of the International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism 2027, with Tashkent set to host the opening ceremony in November 2026.

This was reflected in the statement by the Committee on Tourism of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbekistan Tourism Committee Chairman Abdulaziz Akkulov and UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nowais in the United Arab Emirates.

The sides discussed strengthening strategic cooperation between Uzbekistan and UN Tourism, promoting sustainable tourism principles, improving the competitiveness of tourism destinations, developing human capital and expanding international and regional cooperation.

A key outcome of the meeting was the signing of an agreement on holding the official opening ceremony of the International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism 2027. The document provides a legal and organizational framework for preparations for the event and coordination between Uzbekistan and UN Tourism.

The ceremony is expected to take place in Tashkent in November 2026 on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Tourism Fair “Tourism on the Silk Road.”

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed holding the opening ceremony in Uzbekistan during a meeting with UN Tourism leadership on April 1, 2026.

Hosting the ceremony is expected to give Uzbekistan a platform to promote sustainable and resilient tourism internationally and strengthen its role in shaping the global tourism agenda during the 2027 international year.

The meeting also covered the development of a Safe Tourism Code initiated by Mirziyoyev. Al Nowais said the process is under her personal oversight and that work with governments and international experts on the initiative is being accelerated.

"During the meeting, the Secretary General also said that the process of developing a Code of Safe Tourism, initiated by the Head of State, is under her personal control. According to her, work with states and international experts in this area is currently accelerating," the committee said.

The initiative is intended to further strengthen international cooperation on tourism safety while supporting the development of more resilient tourism systems.