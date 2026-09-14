Turkmenistan, Moldova discuss prospects for interparliamentary cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Turkmenistan and Moldova discussed prospects for developing interparliamentary cooperation and expanding bilateral ties.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Turkmen MFA, following the meeting between Deputy FM Myahri Byashimova and Moldovan MP Petru Burduja, chairman of the parliamentary friendship group with Turkmenistan.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides also discussed strengthening bilateral relations and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

"The interlocutors emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening mutual understanding and expressed readiness to further expand interparliamentary cooperation," the Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Moldova established diplomatic relations in 1992. Bilateral ties cover political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian contacts. The two countries maintain regular consultations through their foreign ministries and contacts between government and parliamentary representatives.

Trade and economic cooperation remains one of the areas with potential for further expansion. The countries have explored opportunities for developing commercial ties and increasing contacts between their business communities, while parliamentary diplomacy provides an additional channel for maintaining political dialogue and supporting bilateral initiatives.

The two sides have also maintained cooperation through international and regional organizations. Contacts between parliamentary friendship groups are aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and creating conditions for broader interparliamentary and bilateral cooperation.