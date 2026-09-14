Kyrgyzstan, China discuss deeper co-op on technical regulation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Kyrgyzstan and China discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in technical regulation, conformity assessment, certification and accreditation.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Commerce following a meeting between Deputy Minister Iskender Asylkulov and a delegation from the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China.

According to the Ministry, during the meeting, representatives of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Commerce presented information on the country’s technical regulation system, while representatives of the Kyrgyz Accreditation Centre provided an overview of the national accreditation system.

"The Chinese delegation, in turn, presented information on China’s certification and accreditation system and shared practical experience in conformity assessment," the statement said.

The sides exchanged views on current issues related to the development of conformity assessment systems in the two countries and emphasized the importance of continuing the exchange of experience, improving cooperation mechanisms and strengthening professional ties between relevant government agencies and organizations.

Particular attention was paid to the draft Action Plan for implementing the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the Field of Conformity Assessment between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan and the State Administration for Market Regulation of China.

Furthermore, the participants discussed the main areas and practical measures proposed for inclusion in the Action Plan, as well as issues related to further coordination of joint activities.

The meeting marked another step in strengthening Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation in technical regulation, certification and accreditation, with a focus on exchanging best practices and improving the effectiveness of national conformity assessment systems.