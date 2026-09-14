Uzbekistan targets S. Korean expertise to modernize airport infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Uzbekistan and South Korea are moving to deepen cooperation in the field of modern airport infrastructure, with a focus on engineering expertise that will contribute to the development of a new international airport in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Transport, following a September 13 meeting between Uzbekistan Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov and Jeon Kyung-soo, chairman of the board of Yooshin Engineering Corporation, held in Seoul on the sidelines of the Central Asia-South Korea Summit.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed establishing long-term cooperation with Yooshin Engineering Corporation on the development of modern airport infrastructure in Uzbekistan.

Particular attention was given to the corporation’s experience in the development of Incheon International Airport and the potential use of its expertise and highly qualified specialists in the implementation of the new Tashkent International Airport project.

“Drawing on international engineering expertise and the experience gained from major airport projects will be important for developing modern, efficient and competitive aviation infrastructure in Uzbekistan,” the Transport Ministry said.

The discussions come as Uzbekistan works to expand and modernize its aviation infrastructure in response to growing demand for air travel and stronger international connectivity.

Cooperation with Yooshin Engineering Corporation could provide Uzbekistan with access to engineering expertise accumulated through work on major airport infrastructure projects in South Korea. The sides are expected to focus on applying this experience to the planning and implementation of the new Tashkent airport.

The project is part of Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to strengthen Tashkent’s position as an international aviation hub and improve the country’s transport connectivity.

The sides agreed to continue cooperation on the project and explore practical mechanisms for involving Yooshin Engineering Corporation’s expertise in the development of the new international airport in Tashkent.