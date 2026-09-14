Uzbek Fergana, S. Korean Pangyo Techno Valley forge new high-tech ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Uzbekistan’s Fergana region is seeking to deepen ties with South Korea’s Pangyo Techno Valley, one of the country’s leading high-tech clusters, as the region looks to attract technology companies and develop projects in IT, artificial intelligence, startups and advanced manufacturing.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana regional administration, following a visit to Pangyo Techno Valley in Seongnam by Fergana delegation led by Regional Governor Khayrullo Bozorov.

Seongnam, located near Seoul, has developed into a major technology center in South Korea, with companies and research institutions working in areas including information technology, AI, semiconductors, biotechnology, gaming and research and development.

During the business forum, Seongnam Industrial Development Agency President Lee Joo-young said the event was an important step toward establishing practical cooperation between the two regions and expressed interest in increasing the number of joint projects involving South Korean companies in Fergana.

Bozorov highlighted South Korea’s experience in high technology and innovation, saying closer ties with Pangyo Techno Valley could create opportunities for Fergana to develop projects in IT, AI, startups and advanced manufacturing.

The sides presented their respective investment and business opportunities. Pangyo representatives outlined the cluster’s management model and innovation infrastructure, while the Fergana delegation presented the region’s economic potential, investment opportunities and projects available to foreign investors.

Several companies based in the cluster also showcased their technologies, innovative products and solutions.

The sides agreed to continue developing direct links between Fergana and Seongnam’s high-tech cluster, expand cooperation between companies and pursue joint projects based on advanced technologies.

Pangyo Techno Valley is at the center of the city’s innovation ecosystem. The technology cluster was developed on former agricultural land to concentrate high-tech companies, encourage research and innovation, support startups and entrepreneurship, and promote more balanced regional economic development.

The cluster currently hosts 1,780 companies employing 83,465 people. Its business community includes companies in IT and software, AI, gaming, telecommunications, electronics, biotechnology, fintech and advanced manufacturing, including Nexon, SK C&C, AhnLab, Smilegate, POSCO, LIG Nex1, IDIS and Thinkware.