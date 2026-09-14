CPC upgrades key infrastructure at marine terminal near Novorossiysk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has completed several infrastructure upgrade works at its marine terminal near Novorossiysk.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the CPC.

“In August-September, installation, commissioning and trial operation of the new CPC-2 single-point mooring unit were completed in the waters of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s marine terminal near Novorossiysk,” the company said.

Meanwhile, construction and installation works have started at the Komsomolskaya oil pumping station as part of a program to replace gas-turbine-driven mainline pumping units with electrically driven units.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is a major international oil transportation project involving Russia, Kazakhstan and leading oil-producing companies. It was established to construct and operate a pipeline system stretching 1,511 kilometers.

The pipeline primarily receives crude oil from the large oil fields of western Kazakhstan, as well as from Russian producers. The oil is transported to the company's Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near Novorossiysk, where it is loaded onto tankers for shipment to global markets.

Around 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports are transported through the CPC pipeline system.

Meanwhile, KazTransOil increased the volume of oil transshipped into the CPC-K system by 39% year-on-year to 3.123 million tons in January-August 2026, according to the company.

A series of attacks on CPC infrastructure occurred in April, July and September 2026, increasing attention to the security of Kazakhstan’s oil export routes and the need to diversify transportation options.