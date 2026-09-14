Baker Hughes, Venture Global ink agreements on US LNG infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Baker Hughes and Venture Global LNG are expanding their long-standing partnership through new agreements to support gas transportation and liquefaction infrastructure in Louisiana.

Baker Hughes said that under the agreements, it will supply gas compression systems for Venture Global’s Cloud Connector Pipeline project and provide a modular liquefaction solution, including cold boxes, for the expansion of the Plaquemines LNG facility.

The Cloud Connector project will include 13 gas compression systems driven by Frame 5/2E gas turbines, marking one of the largest deployments of such equipment for LNG feed gas transportation in the US. The systems will facilitate the reliable and efficient delivery of feed gas to Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG facility.

The second award covers four liquefaction blocks comprising eight liquefaction modules, which will support additional LNG production capacity at Plaquemines. The blocks will include Chart cold boxes.

"Baker Hughes has been a trusted partner across our LNG developments, both at our LNG facilities and across our pipeline infrastructure," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global. "As we advance the expansion of Plaquemines LNG, this collaboration not only supports our expansion plans, but also helps ensure we deliver the reliable feed gas transportation necessary to realize our mission of supplying secure LNG to global markets.”

"U.S. natural gas is helping to deliver the energy continuity required for industries, communities, and economies to thrive, grow and innovate. Baker Hughes is proud to work alongside our partners at Venture Global as they expand Plaquemines LNG, providing the critical energy infrastructure needed to meet growing global long-term global energy demand,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes.

Venture Global is developing the Plaquemines LNG liquefaction and export facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, around 20 miles south of New Orleans. The facility is expected to have an export capacity of more than 28 million metric tons per annum (MTPA), with potential for further expansion.

According to Venture Global, the project uses mid-scale, factory-built liquefaction technology consisting of two electrically driven 0.626-MTPA trains in each block, with 18 blocks planned for the full facility.

The gas will undergo pretreatment through six trains before entering the liquefaction units. Each pretreatment train is designed to handle approximately 25% of the project’s gas pretreatment requirements.

The facility will have four full-containment LNG storage tanks, each with a capacity of 200,000 cubic meters, enabling Venture Global to optimize plant output.

The liquefaction solution for the Plaquemines expansion follows a similar scope recently awarded for the CP2 project. Each block will feature two electric-motor-driven, single mixed-refrigerant liquefaction modules and associated compression trains using Baker Hughes’ centrifugal compressor technology, along with cold boxes, air coolers and integrated control systems.

The Cloud Connector award is the second order of Frame 5/2E gas turbine-driven centrifugal compressor packages for Venture Global’s feed gas pipeline. It will bring the total fleet serving the Plaquemines LNG facility to 23 Frame 5/2E-driven gas compression systems.

The latest awards further strengthen the companies’ strategic partnership, supporting more than 100 MTPA of existing and planned LNG production capacity across Venture Global’s portfolio.

A July 2026 study by S&P Global Energy said the US LNG industry had become one of the world's most significant economic and geopolitical forces.

The study found that US LNG exports were on track to make the industry the country’s second-largest net export sector, while having a negligible impact on domestic household gas prices.

"The latest S&P Global Energy study makes clear just how essential U.S. LNG exports are not only to our own economy, but to geopolitical stability,” said Christopher Guith, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber’s Global Energy Institute.

“American LNG will supply 30% of the global LNG market by 2030 and is poised to become our second largest national export, providing a critical alternative to Russian gas while maintaining affordability for U.S. consumers. The industry also supports more than half a million jobs and is projected to contribute $1.4 trillion dollars in economic output through 2040,” he added.