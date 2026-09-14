Kazakhstan to build $57 million textile plant in Turkestan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. A textile plant worth 25.8 billion tenge ($57.2 million) is being built in the TURAN Special Economic Zone in Kazakhstan's Turkestan region, the regional akimat said.

The Hygeia Textile Kazakhstan LLP project is being implemented on a 20-hectare site and will produce cotton yarn and denim fabric.

"The first phase of the enterprise is planned to be launched by the end of 2026. Upon reaching full capacity, the project will create around 1,000 jobs," the akimat said.

Construction of two production buildings is currently underway. Earthworks, foundation pouring, concreting and installation of metal structures have been completed at the facilities. Construction of dormitory and office buildings is also nearing completion.

Around 40 workers and four units of equipment are currently involved in construction, while work to provide the enterprise with the required engineering infrastructure is also nearing completion.

The regional akimat is carrying out work to connect the facility to electricity, gas, water and other utility networks, according to the statement.

During an inspection of the project, Deputy Akim of Turkestan region Kanat Kaiypbek met with company representatives and reviewed the progress of construction.

Kaiypbek instructed responsible officials to accelerate the provision of engineering infrastructure, resolve emerging issues jointly with the investor and ensure compliance with the approved construction schedule. Investors were also instructed to increase the number of workers and equipment at the site if necessary and comply with occupational safety requirements.

Construction is being carried out by Qaz Build Elements LLP.

The project is aimed at processing cotton raw materials and increasing the production of finished textile products in the region, the akimat said.

The USD equivalent is calculated at the official exchange rate of 450.9 tenge per $1 as of September 14, 2026.