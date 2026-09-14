President Ilham Aliyev receives UAE National Security Advisor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, on September 14.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed greetings from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Azerbaijani head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked Sheikh Tahnoun to convey his regards to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, the sides praised the successful development of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE, expressing satisfaction with the expansion of bilateral cooperation across various areas.

They emphasized that the personal friendship between the two leaders, alongside their reciprocal visits and meetings, plays a pivotal role in strengthening ties. The significance of the visit of a large delegation from the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan for discussing cooperation in various areas was also highlighted.

Subsequently, a document-signing ceremony was held in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The following documents were signed at the ceremony: the "Cooperation Agreement between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company - Masdar and Azerbaijan Green Energy Company LLC for the development of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan", the "Strategic Cooperation Agreement between Azerbaijan Investment Holding and L’IMAD HOLDING COMPANY PJSC", the "Agreement between AzerGold Closed Joint Stock Company and Terra Mining Ltd on the joint assessment and exploration of mineral resource potential and mining fields in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and GROUP 42 Holding Ltd on cooperation in the development of Data Center, High-Performance Computing, and Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure in the Republic of Azerbaijan", the "Shareholders' Agreement regarding Southern Gas Corridor Closed Joint Stock Company between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan (acting on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan) and XRG SGC LIMITED", as well as the document on "Confirmation of Financial Close for the Neftchala 315 MW Solar Photovoltaic Project" signed between the Ministry of Energy, SOCAR, and Masdar.

Will be updated