Kazakhstan's GDP growth holds at 4.1% in 8M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Kazakhstan's real GDP growth stood at 4.1% in January-August 2026, remaining at this level for the third consecutive month, the Kazakh government said.

The figure was announced at a meeting of the headquarters for ensuring economic growth chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, where preliminary economic results for the first eight months of 2026 were reviewed.

Economic growth continues to be driven primarily by the non-resource sector, the government said.

Manufacturing output increased by 8.4%. The highest growth rates were recorded in machinery manufacturing (21.2%), chemicals (27.3%), food production (12.9%), finished metal products (33.3%), pharmaceuticals (38.9%), rubber and plastic products (18.5%), light industry (70.4%) and construction materials (7%). Overall industrial production grew by 2.6%.

Significant growth was also recorded in construction (15.6%), transport and warehousing (7.3%), trade (6%), agriculture (5.2%) and communications (4.4%).

The meeting also reviewed developments in major manufacturing industries. Metallurgical enterprises are currently operating at 90%-100% of capacity. Despite the high capacity utilization, output in ferrous metallurgy increased by 2%, driven by higher production of pig iron and steel.

Machinery manufacturing grew by 21.2% in January-August, supported partly by a 27.7% increase in automotive production, including passenger cars, buses, trucks and special-purpose vehicles.

In rolling stock manufacturing, production of passenger cars and platforms increased, while output of freight gondola cars and locomotives declined. Zhumangarin instructed officials to hold a separate meeting to examine the reasons for the decline and identify measures to maintain growth in machinery manufacturing.

“Metallurgy accounts for more than 40% of manufacturing. Therefore, growth rates in metallurgy are particularly important for manufacturing growth. It is equally important to maintain the momentum in machinery manufacturing, the second-largest manufacturing sector. We will pay close attention to these areas through the end of the year,” Zhumangarin said.

Agriculture recorded growth of 5.2% in January-August, marking the third consecutive month of accelerating growth. The figure rose from 5% in January-July and 4.4% in January-June.

The government attributed the increase largely to seasonal factors, including the peak of the harvest campaign and the arrival of the new crop. Food production also recorded significant growth of 12.9%.

In the oil and gas sector, oil production is gradually recovering. The physical volume index stood at 91.6% in January-August, with 61.7 million tons of oil produced, compared with 91.1% and 53.2 million tons in January-July.