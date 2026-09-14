Uzbekistan, South Korea sign broad package of bilateral agreements

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Uzbekistan and South Korea have signed a broad package of bilateral agreements covering priority areas.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following high-level talks between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul.

The exchange ceremony was attended by the two presidents and marked a further step in strengthening the countries’ special strategic partnership.

The package includes treaties and agreements designed to deepen cooperation in trade and the economy, investment, humanitarian affairs and other areas of bilateral engagement.

Among the documents are agreements covering transport and aviation, reflecting efforts to strengthen connectivity and expand cooperation in the air transport sector.

The two countries also signed documents on agriculture and tourism, areas seen as having significant potential for increased exchanges, investment and practical cooperation.

Technology is another major component of the package. The agreements include cooperation in artificial intelligence and technical assistance, supporting efforts to expand the use of advanced technologies and strengthen technological capabilities.

The education agenda covers higher, school and preschool education, creating additional opportunities for institutional cooperation, academic exchanges and workforce development.

The sides also signed documents concerning the regulation of medical products, potentially supporting closer cooperation in the health care and pharmaceutical sectors.

Environmental cooperation was also included in the package, with agreements addressing environmental protection and climate change, underscoring the countries’ interest in developing cooperation on sustainable development.

Additional documents cover the protection of intellectual property and cooperation in archival affairs, broadening the partnership into legal, institutional and cultural areas.

“The signed documents provide a broad framework for expanding Uzbekistan-South Korea cooperation across economic, technological, humanitarian and other priority areas,” the Uzbek side said.

The agreements build on the broader discussions held by the two presidents on strengthening the special strategic partnership and expanding practical cooperation.

The signing ceremony followed high-level negotiations focused on strengthening bilateral economic and strategic ties and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.