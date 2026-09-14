Kazakhstan consistently pursuing green growth policy - Turkic Academy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14.. Kazakhstan is consistently pursuing a green growth policy, aligning its national priorities with international commitments.

This was announced in the report Turkic Economies 2025: Green Economy Transition prepared under the Turkic Academy’s research initiative.

The report noted that Kazakhstan signed and ratified the Paris Agreement in 2016, marking a new stage in the country's climate policy. The country has adopted a number of strategic documents supporting the green transition, including an updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), the Strategy for Achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2060 and the Concept for the Development of Hydrogen Energy until 2030.

The Concept for the Development of Hydrogen Energy until 2030 was approved on September 27, 2024. It sets out goals, key principles and performance indicators for the hydrogen energy sector, as well as an action plan for its implementation.

Kazakhstan also participates in the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Energy Transition Mechanism, which provides for the accelerated decommissioning of coal-fired power plants and their replacement with clean energy facilities.

The report announced that Kazakhstan is also focusing on the introduction of Best Available Techniques (BAT) in industry. Since September 2023, 16 BAT reference documents have been approved for sectors including cement and steel production, oil and gas extraction, energy and energy efficiency.

“These measures aim to reduce the negative environmental impact of industrial activities and achieve the target indicators for environmental quality,” the report said.

The report also noted that Kazakhstan's updated NDC was approved in 2023, while the Strategy for Achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2060 was adopted the same year.

Overall, Kazakhstan has established a comprehensive strategic planning framework for the green economy, combining international commitments, national initiatives and sectoral reforms.