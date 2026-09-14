Uzbekistan, China advance plans for Tashkent-Nanjing cargo flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Uzbekistan Airports and Chinese airlines are considering launching regular cargo flights between Tashkent and Nanjing, a major industrial and logistics hub in eastern China.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Airports, following a meeting between Uzbekistan Airports and representatives of Jiangxi International Cargo Airlines and Beijing Capital Airlines.

According to the preliminary plans, cargo flights could begin on October 12, 2026, with three flights per week in both directions. Airbus A330 freighter aircraft are expected to be used for the service.

The proposed route is expected to carry equipment and cross-border e-commerce goods, potentially creating an additional air logistics channel between Uzbekistan and eastern China.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed commercial and operational issues related to the possible launch of the new line, including airport, ground and warehouse services, aircraft refueling, as well as issues related to the training of necessary infrastructure and personnel," the statement said.

The proposed service would connect Tashkent with Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province and one of eastern China’s major industrial, commercial and logistics centers. Located on the Yangtze River about 300 kilometers from Shanghai, Nanjing serves as an important transportation and manufacturing hub.

Regular cargo flights on the route could broaden the geographic reach of direct air freight services between Uzbekistan and China while supporting trade and logistics ties. The service could also provide additional capacity for cross-border e-commerce, particularly for the movement of equipment and other goods between the two markets.

The launch remains subject to the completion of commercial and operational arrangements and the preparation of the required airport infrastructure and personnel.