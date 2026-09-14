Kyrgyzstan explores South Korea’s flood and drought risk management

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The Kyrgyz delegation reviewed South Korea’s experience in flood and drought risk management, early warning systems, and "smart" water infrastructure.

This was announced in a statement published by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Commerce, following the delegation’s visit to South Korea, led by Omurbek Kenzhebaev, head of the Department of International Financing and the Green Economy Department.

"The trip was organized with the support of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) as part of the project "Strengthening Climate Resilience through the Implementation of Innovative Smart Approaches to Flood and Drought Management in Central Asia (2024–2027)". The project is implemented with the support of the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment of the Republic of Korea," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, a knowledge-sharing seminar was held at the GGGI headquarters in Seoul, bringing together representatives of government agencies, Korean technical organizations, and experts.

During the seminar, the sides exchanged experience in flood and drought risk management, the introduction of early warning systems, the development of smart water infrastructure, and the application of climate-resilient technologies.

As part of the visit, the delegation also visited the Anseong Office of the Korea Rural Community Corporation (KRC), Geumgwang Reservoir, and the Han River Flood Control Office.

The participants familiarized themselves with South Korean technologies for flood risk management, early warning and monitoring systems, as well as the operation of water infrastructure facilities and water resource management.

He Ryung Seo, Country Program Lead at the GGGI Country Office in Kyrgyzstan, emphasized the importance of strengthening early warning and real-time monitoring systems, as well as developing climate-resilient water infrastructure for Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia.

The visit took place ahead of the first Korea–Central Asia Summit, which will be held in Seoul on September 17–18.