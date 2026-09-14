ExxonMobil ready to cooperate with Kazakhstan on Caspian ecosystem protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. ExxonMobil is ready to study opportunities for cooperation with Kazakhstan on the protection of the Caspian Sea ecosystem, the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev and ExxonMobil's Country Director in Kazakhstan Kenan Nariman.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized the need to comply with Kazakhstan's environmental legislation and maintain a balance between economic development and environmental protection.

He also stressed the importance of high environmental standards for large businesses, noting that they are essential for sustainable operations, investment attractiveness and the long-term development of projects.

The minister proposed that ExxonMobil consider practical cooperation in environmental monitoring, biodiversity conservation, scientific research and the introduction of modern technologies aimed at reducing the impact of industrial activities on regional ecosystems, particularly the Caspian Sea.

He also called on the company to consider its international experience in operating oil refineries located in urban areas, with a focus on minimizing their impact on urban ecosystems and residents' quality of life.

"In turn, Nariman expressed hope for constructive dialogue and said the company was ready to study the above-mentioned issues and provide an analytical review, as well as work jointly to address emerging challenges", the ministry said.

The minister emphasized the need for strict compliance with Kazakhstan's environmental legislation.