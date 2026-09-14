Crypto marketplace records change in price of main assets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Varying price dynamics have been observed among the leading digital assets in the cryptocurrency market, ranked by market capitalization over the past week.
According to data from a global cryptocurrency exchange, the price of Bitcoin, considered the most valuable cryptocurrency, decreased by 1.42% over the past week to $77,790.
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, moved in the opposite direction. Its price grew by 1.65% over the past week to $2,512.
Price movements among other major digital assets have also varied. BNB decreased by 2.37% to $722.40, the price of Solana fell by 2.50% to $101.836. Dogecoin dropped by 5.28% to $0.084280, while Hyperliquid declined 8.21% to $80.5110.
The price of XRP rose 0.60% to $1.4044, while the price of TRON increased by 1.07% to $0.340199.
Among assets exhibiting price dynamics close to dollar stability, the price of Tether USDt fell 0.04 % to $0.9995, while the price of USDC declined 0.02% to $1.0003.
The price of Zcash fell 3.50% over the week to $1,138.60.
Cryptocurrency price changes over the past week:
|
Name
|
Cost
|
Changes over the past week
|
Bitcoin
|
$77,790
|
-1.42%
|
Ethereum
|
$2,512
|
+1.65%
|
Tether USDt
|
$0.9995
|
-0.04%
|
BNB
|
$722.4
|
-2.37%
|
XRP
|
$1.4044
|
+0.60%
|
USDC
|
$1.0003
|
-0.02%
|
Solana
|
$101.836
|
-2.50%
|
TRON
|
$0.340199
|
+1.07%
|
Hyperliquid
|
$80.5110
|
-8.21%
|
Zcach
|
$1.138.60
|
-3.50%
|
Dogecoin
|
$0.084280
|
-5.28%