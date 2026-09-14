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Crypto marketplace records change in price of main assets

Economy News 14 September 2026 16:08 (UTC +04:00)
Crypto marketplace records change in price of main assets
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Varying price dynamics have been observed among the leading digital assets in the cryptocurrency market, ranked by market capitalization over the past week.

According to data from a global cryptocurrency exchange, the price of Bitcoin, considered the most valuable cryptocurrency, decreased by 1.42% over the past week to $77,790.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, moved in the opposite direction. Its price grew by 1.65% over the past week to $2,512.

Price movements among other major digital assets have also varied. BNB decreased by 2.37% to $722.40, the price of Solana fell by 2.50% to $101.836. Dogecoin dropped by 5.28% to $0.084280, while Hyperliquid declined 8.21% to $80.5110.

The price of XRP rose 0.60% to $1.4044, while the price of TRON increased by 1.07% to $0.340199.

Among assets exhibiting price dynamics close to dollar stability, the price of Tether USDt fell 0.04 % to $0.9995, while the price of USDC declined 0.02% to $1.0003.

The price of Zcash fell 3.50% over the week to $1,138.60.

Cryptocurrency price changes over the past week:

Name

Cost

Changes over the past week

Bitcoin

$77,790

-1.42%

Ethereum

$2,512

+1.65%

Tether USDt

$0.9995

-0.04%

BNB

$722.4

-2.37%

XRP

$1.4044

+0.60%

USDC

$1.0003

-0.02%

Solana

$101.836

-2.50%

TRON

$0.340199

+1.07%

Hyperliquid

$80.5110

-8.21%

Zcach

$1.138.60

-3.50%

Dogecoin

$0.084280

-5.28%

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