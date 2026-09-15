Kazakhstan plans tokenization of Iconic Tower, Birlik projects by end-2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Kazakhstan plans to launch the tokenization of the Iconic Tower complex worth up to $50 million by the end of 2026, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov said at a government meeting.

The project will be implemented through the National Bank's regulatory sandbox and the infrastructure of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), according to the government's press service.

Tokenization of the Birlik logistics center, worth up to $10 million, is also planned to be launched by the end of 2026, Suleimenov said.

He said the National Bank, together with government agencies, had developed a joint action plan for the development of the digital assets industry.

The plan provides for moving capital from foreign and unregulated platforms into a transparent Kazakh regulatory framework, developing payments and the capital market, financing the real sector, protecting investors and expanding exports of digital financial services.

Suleimenov also outlined measures to implement the President's July 7, 2026 decree aimed at developing the digital assets industry.

The measures include expanding the capabilities of licensed providers, using Kazakhstan-issued stablecoins for payments for goods and services, export-import transactions and cross-border transfers, as well as introducing a special tax regime.

A Committee on Digital Assets and Payment Systems will also be established under the National Bank.

Particular attention is being paid to cooperation between Kazakhstan's nationwide regulatory regime, the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and Alatau City.

"It is necessary to strengthen practical cooperation between the jurisdictions, jointly develop projects and create seamless mechanisms for market participants. The first such solutions are already being developed - crypto-fiat gateways are expanding, and projects with international participants, including the regional Binance model, are being considered," Suleimenov said.