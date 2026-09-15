Hyundai Engineering to participate in gas processing plant construction in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. QazaqGaz, Hyundai Engineering and SICIM Kazakhstan signed an agreement on the construction of a gas processing plant in western Kazakhstan, according to the presidential press service.

The agreement was signed following a meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Hyundai Motor Group President and Head of Strategy and Planning Sung Kim.

An agreement was also signed between Hyundai Motor Company and Astana Motors on the production of a new Hyundai Tucson model.

The meeting focused on prospects for expanding investment and industrial and technological cooperation, as well as the implementation of new large-scale projects in Kazakhstan.

Representatives of Kia, which is part of Hyundai Motor Group, also participated in the meeting on the Korean side.

Tokayev noted the significant contribution of Hyundai Motor Group to the development of Kazakhstan's automotive industry and emphasized the importance of further increasing localization, expanding the production of automotive components and increasing the industry's export potential, particularly through the existing Hyundai plant in Almaty and Kia plant in Kostanay.

In this context, the President outlined the goal of transforming Kazakhstan into a major regional center for vehicle production and exports, with a focus on developing full-cycle manufacturing.

According to Tokayev, another promising area of partnership could be electric transport, including the production of electric vehicles and components and the development of charging infrastructure.

In turn, Sung Kim thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his continued attention to and support for Hyundai and Kia projects. According to him, Kazakhstan is not merely a market for the company, but an important regional center for its operations in the CIS countries.

The head of Hyundai Motor Group confirmed the company's intention to further expand its presence and deepen production localization in Kazakhstan.

In addition, Hyundai Engineering management expressed readiness to develop cooperation in the oil and gas sector, industry and infrastructure.

Representatives of Kia, in turn, said the company intends to jointly develop Kazakhstan's national automotive brand.