Middle Corridor container train traffic from China rises 84%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The number of container trains from China via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) increased by 84% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2026, reaching 419 trains.

This was reported by Kazakhstan's national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

"Over the first eight months of 2026, transit traffic along the TITR amounted to 44,200 TEUs, including 419 container trains from China. Compared with the same period in 2025, container traffic increased by 58%, while the number of container trains rose by 84%. In the first eight months of 2025, 28,000 TEUs and 228 container trains were recorded," KTZ said.

A delegation of KTZ, headed by Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Erlan Koishybayev, participated in a meeting of the Working Group on the development of the TITR in Bulgaria.

The participants reviewed cargo transportation volumes along the route in the first eight months of 2026, as well as issues related to the development of container transit.

In particular, the participants discussed draft agreements on cooperation and liability measures for organizing cargo transportation in container trains using specialized vessels, as well as an agreement on ensuring guaranteed loading of these vessels.

The participants also reviewed tariff rates for the transportation of general cargo and containers for 2027.

Particular attention was paid to increasing container transit from China via the TITR to 600 trains in 2026 and 800-1,000 trains in 2027.

The sides also discussed attracting additional vessels to the route and the operation of berths at Caspian Sea ports.

The Working Group also reviewed a number of operational issues related to the development of transportation along the TITR, including the digitalization of transport processes.

For reference, the Working Group of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route International Association is a permanent working body of the association responsible for coordinating the development of the Middle Corridor. The association began its active operations in 2017 and brings together 11 countries and 26 companies, including railway administrations, ports, shipping and logistics companies.