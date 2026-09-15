Normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations can pave way for increased energy co-op – ministry (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations can pave the way for increased cooperation opportunities in the energy sector, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told Trend in an exclusive interview.

According to the source, the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the advancement of the peace agenda are shaping a new reality, creating a favorable environment for the expansion of trade and economic ties between the two countries. This process could pave the way for increased cooperation across various sectors, including the energy industry, in the future.

"The Azerbaijani side is prepared to consider potential cooperation in the energy sector based on the principles of mutual interest, commercial viability, technical capabilities, and the assurance of regional energy security.

Economic ties between the two countries are already developing at a practical level; to date, approximately 16,000 tons of diesel fuel and 5,000 tons of gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia," the ministry recalled.

The source emphasized that the opening of the Zangezur Corridor holds special significance in the context of regional connectivity.

"This route, which will connect the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with other parts of Azerbaijan, will not only restore transport links but also become a strategic artery situated at the junction of the East-West and North-South transport corridors. Implementation of the TRIPP project has commenced within the framework of the agreement reached in Washington in August 2025. The operationalization of the corridor could open up new opportunities for regional economic integration, including energy transmission," the ministry said.

The source pointed out that one of the key directions of Azerbaijan's energy policy is to transform the country into a regional energy hub and to expand opportunities for supplying electricity and natural gas to various markets.

"In this regard, the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and the restoration of regional connections could create additional prospects for integrating the country's energy infrastructure into broader regional systems," the ministry added.

Speaking at the SCO Plus format meeting in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on September 1, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan and Armenia are working on increasing the volume of mutual trade.

"Azerbaijan is already supplying petroleum products to Armenia and providing transit for third-country cargo. We are working together with Armenia to increase the volume of mutual trade, expand the range of goods, and create new overland transport links," the head of state noted.

Azerbaijan has exported nearly 17,000 tons of diesel fuel and around 5,000 tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline to Armenia to date.

In addition, nearly 60,000 tonnes of grain, more than 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,414 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal and 608 tons of timber have been delivered from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan.