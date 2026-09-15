Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Khojavend, Girmizi Bazar, Guzeykhirman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the city of Khojavend, the settlement of Girmizi Bazar, and the village of Guzeykhirman.

At this stage, 33 families (135 people) are returning to Khojavend, 9 families (44 people) to the settlement of Girmizi Bazar, and 8 families (41 people) to the village of Guzeykhirman.

The former IDPs returning to the native lands thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.