Azerbaijan reports increase in lending to households

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. As of August 1 of this year, the volume of loans extended by banks and nonbank credit institutions in Azerbaijan to the real sector totaled 34.155 billion manat ($20.09 billion).

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this figure increased by 3.897 billion manat ($2.2 billion), or 12.9%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Households accounted for the largest share of the loan portfolio. Thus, during the reporting period, the volume of loans issued to households totaled 20.341 billion manat ($11.9 billion). This is 2.369 billion manat ($1.3 billion), or 13.2%, more than in the same period last year.

Next on the list were the trade and services sectors. The volume of loans directed to this sector totaled 4.490 billion manats, representing an increase of 284.2 million manat ($167.1 million), or 6.8%, year-over-year.

The volume of loans to the transportation and communications sector totaled 2.512 billion manat ($1.4 billion). This figure increased by 610.4 million manat ($359.06 million), or 32.1%, compared to the same period last year.

The volume of loans issued to the construction sector totaled 2.561 billion manat ($1.5 billion). This is 774.1 million manat ($455.3 million), or 43.3%, higher year-over-year.

The volume of loans issued to the industrial and manufacturing sectors totaled 1.652 billion manat ($970 million). This figure increased by 54 million manat ($31.7 million), or 3.4%, compared to the same period in 2025.

The volume of loans issued to the mining, electric power, gas, steam, and water management sectors totaled 553.6 million manat ($325.6 million). This is 184.4 million manat ($108.4 million), or 25%, less than last year.

The volume of loans to the agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sectors totaled 512.8 million manat ($301.6 million). This figure decreased by 53.3 million manat ($31.3 million), or 9.4%, compared to the same period last year.

In addition, there are reports of further opportunities for expanding lending in the banking sector.

At a July 31 press conference on interest rate corridor parameters, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov stated that excess liquidity in the banking sector, excluding required reserves, amounts to 6 billion manats.

"The banking sector fully complies with all of our liquidity requirements. Even taking these requirements into account, according to general estimates, the banking sector has 4.6 billion manat ($2.7 billion) in available funds. Banks can allocate these funds toward both capitalization and lending," the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan noted.

According to Trend’s analysis, the growth in lending to Azerbaijan’s real sector points to continued expansion in financial support for economic activity. Strong increases in credit to construction, transportation and communications highlight growing financing flows into key productive sectors of the economy. At the same time, the banking sector’s available liquidity creates additional room for expanding lending and supporting further economic growth. Overall, the data indicate that Azerbaijan’s financial sector retains significant potential to sustain economic activity through increased credit financing.