Azerbaijani “Bridge of Peace” initiative group reacts to Armenian media's biased position

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The "Peace Bridge" Initiative Group on Azerbaijan has expressed deep disappointment regarding the biased attitude of Armenian media and the unacceptable tone of public discussions concerning the visit of the diplomatic corps to the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions of Azerbaijan on September 11–12, 2026.

Trend presents the statement issued by the group regarding this matter.

"The Azerbaijani 'Bridge of Peace' initiative group expresses deep disappointment regarding the hostile media reaction and the unacceptable tone of public discourse in Armenia concerning the visit of the diplomatic corps to the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions of Azerbaijan on September 11–12, 2026.

First and foremost, the visit of the diplomatic corps to the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan should not, in itself, be a subject of dispute. In particular, verbal attacks directed at ambassadors and countries for participating in such a visit are concerning and contradict the fact that Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are currently in a post-conflict period, and both countries face the complex task of overcoming decades of confrontation. As representatives of civil society, and with the support of the governments of Azerbaijan and Armenia, we are taking steps—within the framework of peace initiatives—to facilitate the peace process, encourage dialogue, and support confidence-building measures.

Cultural heritage within the territory of Azerbaijan belongs to the Azerbaijani people and is protected by the state.

To ensure fairness, issues regarding cultural heritage must be discussed on the basis of reciprocity and open dialogue. To advance these goals, civil society representatives have established a platform for professional discussion of issues that form an integral part of the peace process agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The peace process must not be allowed to come under pressure from revanchist forces, as this would seriously jeopardize further progress toward peace. We call upon Armenian society to demonstrate a responsible approach to this issue and not to succumb to the provocations of those harboring malicious intent, whether in Armenia, as well as beyond its borders.

Farhad Mammadov

Kamala Mammadova

Rusif Huseynov

Dilyara Afandiyeva

Ramil Iskandarli,” the statement said.