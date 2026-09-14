Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss co-op in media and communications (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Cooperation in the fields of media and communications has been discussed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

This was reflected in a statement published by the Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan following the meeting between the Council Chairman, Ahmad Ismayilov, and a delegation led by Deputy Head of the Public Relations Department of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye, Ferhat Pirinççi, held on September 14.

According to the statement, at the meeting, Ahmad Ismayilov emphasized the importance of existing cooperation between the two countries in the mentioned fields.

The importance of cooperation in areas such as expanding the mutual exchange of experience and strengthening joint efforts to combat disinformation within the modern information environment was highlighted.

Meanwhile, Ferhat Pirinççi spoke about the new opportunities created by digital transformation in the media and communication sectors. Emphasis was placed on the effective application of new media tools, the development of modern communication approaches, and the expansion of professional ties and joint initiatives among media representatives from both countries.

During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding opportunities for a coordinated approach to modern information challenges and other matters of mutual interest," the statement added.

The Media and Broadcasting Council was established by a corresponding decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. According to the decree, the Council is the legal successor to the Council on Audiovisual Mass Media of the Republic of Azerbaijan; its rights, obligations, and assets have been transferred to the Council. The Media and Broadcasting Council has a staff of 108 people.

In addition, the state legal entity “Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan” was dissolved. Its rights, obligations, and assets were transferred to the Council. In accordance with the amendments made to the Law “On the Media,” the Media and Broadcasting Council is considered the authorized state body in the field of media and television and radio broadcasting in Azerbaijan.