President Ilham Aliyev donates $500,000 Zayed Award prize to Garabagh Revival Fund

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev donated the $500,000 prize he received as part of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity to the Garabagh Revival Fund.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, on September 14, during a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, presented the certificate of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev was honored with this award in 2026 in recognition of his contributions towards establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In accordance with the terms of the award, the President of Azerbaijan is granted a monetary prize of 500,000 US dollars.

President Ilham Aliyev has directed that the full amount be transferred to the Garabagh Revival Fund.