EDB notes increase in Kyrgyzstan’s goods imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Kyrgyzstan’s goods imports increased to $1.4 billion in June 2026.

This was announced in a report published by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB)

The EDB noted that goods imports stood at $956 million in January 2026 and declined to $933 million in February.

According to the bank, imports increased to $1.06 billion in March and further to $1.27 billion in April. The indicator then declined to $1.2 billion in May before increasing to $1.4 billion in June.

Furthermore, the EDB added that goods imports in 2025 stood at $898 million in January, $991 million in February, $1.22 billion in March, $1.21 billion in April, $1.183 billion in May, $1.083 billion in June, $1.02 billion in July, $972 million in August, $1.03 billion in September, $1.174 billion in October, $1.16 billion in November and $1.28 billion in December.

The bank noted that goods imports increased in the first half of 2026 despite some monthly fluctuations, with the strongest level recorded in June.

Trend’s analysis indicates that Kyrgyzstan’s goods imports are likely to remain elevated in the coming months, supported by the strong upward momentum seen during the first half of 2026.

Based on the current trajectory, monthly imports could remain in the range of around $1.2–1.5 billion in the near term, although fluctuations are likely depending on domestic demand and import requirements.

The trend suggests that imports may continue to exceed exports by a significant margin through the remainder of the year. If current dynamics persist, the trade deficit could remain under pressure in the second half of 2026.