Azerbaijani gymnasts who achieved successful result in Spain return home (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijani gymnasts who won silver medals at the World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships, held from September 11 to 13 in the Spanish city of Pamplona, have returned home, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said.

The gymnasts were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by federation representatives, media and relatives.

Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov, who competed in the mixed pairs event, scored 19.600 points in the final to win silver medals at the World Championships. The Azerbaijani pair finished second on the podium, just 0.1 points behind the pair competing under the flag of the International Gymnastics Federation, which scored 19.700 points. Representatives of Italy won the bronze medal with a score of 19.600 points.

European champions Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov advanced to the final after scoring 19.050 points in the qualification round. Their confident performance in the final secured second place and enabled the Azerbaijani gymnasts to win their second World Championships silver medal in the mixed pairs event. The pair won their first silver medal in this discipline at the 2024 World Championships.

