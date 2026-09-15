UNHCR to expand protection and self-reliance opportunities in Tajikistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. UNHCR plans to further enhance protection, access to services and opportunities for self-reliance for refugees, asylum-seekers and stateless people in Tajikistan, the UNHCR told Trend.

"Looking ahead, UNHCR will continue to support refugees, asylum-seekers, and stateless people in Tajikistan by enhancing protection, access to services, and opportunities for self-reliance," agency representative said.

The UN Refugee Agency said basic services and community support mechanisms remain in place in the country, while UNHCR and its partners provide targeted assistance to people requiring support. "Basic services and community support mechanisms remain in place, and UNHCR, together with its partners, provides protection assistance and targeted support to refugees, asylum-seekers, and stateless people, prioritizing those in the most vulnerable situations," UNHCR adds.

According to UNHCR, legal and humanitarian assistance will remain central to its work in Tajikistan. "Legal and humanitarian support will remain central, alongside efforts to strengthen fair asylum procedures and promote the safe and dignified integration of affected communities," agency representative noted.

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is a UN agency mandated to protect refugees, asylum-seekers and stateless people and support efforts to find sustainable solutions for displaced and stateless populations.

UNHCR works with governments, UN agencies, civil society organizations and other partners to strengthen protection systems, improve access to essential services and support the inclusion and self-reliance of people under its mandate.

In Tajikistan, UNHCR cooperates with national authorities and local and international partners to support people in need of international protection and advance the development of effective protection mechanisms.