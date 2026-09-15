Uzbekistan’s agriculture sector sees 54% jump in foreign investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Uzbekistan’s agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector attracted 26 trillion soums (about $2.2 billion) in foreign investment and loans for fixed capital from January through June 2026, accounting for 10% of the country’s total foreign investment and loans.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

According to the Statistics Committee, the amount has increased sharply in recent years. Foreign investment and loans directed to the sector stood at 3 trillion soums (around $254.6 million) in the period from January through June 2022, rising to 2.4 trillion soums (approx. $203.7 million) in 2023, 6.1 trillion soums (about $517.7 million) in 2024, 16.9 trillion soums (about $1.4 billion) in 2025 and 26 trillion soums (around $2.2 billion) in 2026.

Trend’s calculations show that foreign investment and loans in the sector increased by about 54% year on year in the first half of 2026. Compared with the same period in 2022, the volume was almost 8.7 times higher, highlighting the rapid expansion of foreign financing for agricultural and related projects.

The increase in investment comes as agriculture, forestry and fisheries remain an important part of Uzbekistan’s economy. The sector accounted for 15% of gross value added in the first half of 2026, while output in agriculture, forestry and fisheries increased 4.7% year on year.

In Trend’s assessment, the sharp rise in foreign financing indicates growing investor interest in Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector, potentially driven by opportunities in food production, processing, irrigation, logistics and export-oriented agriculture. The increase also suggests that the sector is becoming more important within the country’s broader investment strategy.

Furthermore, Trend’s analysis shows that the key challenge will be converting the rapid inflow of foreign capital into higher productivity and export capacity. If investment is directed toward modern technologies, processing facilities, and more efficient use of land and water resources, it could help the sector move beyond production growth toward greater value added and stronger integration into regional and international food markets.