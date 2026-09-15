Kazakhstan's Tokayev proposes joint projects to Hanwha Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed that Hanwha Group implement joint projects in Kazakhstan, using the country as a technological platform to enter Central Asian markets.

This was announced by the presidential press service. Tokayev made the proposal during a meeting with Kim Dong-won, Vice Chairman of Hanwha Group.

The sides focused on promising areas of Kazakh-Korean investment and technological cooperation. Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan highly values its strategic partnership with the Republic of Korea.

According to the President, Kazakhstan considers Hanwha Group one of the leading business groups of the Republic of Korea, with a strong international presence in several strategically important industries.

Tokayev also spoke about Kazakhstan's large-scale measures to build a national artificial intelligence ecosystem and develop digital infrastructure. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to further deepen its partnership with Hanwha Group and expressed confidence that the agreements reached would be translated into concrete, mutually beneficial projects.

In turn, Kim Dong-won said that Hanwha Group was among the first Korean corporations to begin cooperation with Kazakhstan, dating back to 1997.

He noted that he viewed with great enthusiasm the opportunity to participate in Kazakhstan's digitalization and implement various projects in partnership with the country.

On September 13, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Republic of Korea on a state visit at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung. He will participate in the first Korea-Central Asia Summit.

Hanwha is a South Korean multinational business group and a Fortune Global 500 company. It is the country's fifth-largest business group and operates through a global network of affiliates.