Turkmenistan, Moldova discuss expanding trade-economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Turkmenistan and Moldova discussed prospects for expanding trade-economic cooperation during talks between their parliamentary representatives.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Mejlis of Turkmenistan following a meeting between Speaker Dunyagozel Gulmanova and a Moldovan parliamentary delegation led by Petru Burduja, chairman of the Moldova-Turkmenistan parliamentary friendship group.

“During the conversation, it was particularly noted that inter-parliamentary dialogue has become a vital component of the partnership between the two countries, and that the inter-parliamentary friendship groups established on a bilateral basis are enhancing opportunities for the exchange of experience in legislative work,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the sides also exchanged views on bilateral relations in the political-diplomatic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

They expressed readiness to continue supporting mutually beneficial interstate cooperation based on mutual respect, equality and trust through parliamentary diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Moldova established diplomatic relations in 1992. Bilateral ties cover political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian contacts. The two countries maintain regular consultations through their foreign ministries and contacts between government and parliamentary representatives.

Trade and economic cooperation remains one of the areas with potential for further expansion. The countries have explored opportunities for developing commercial ties and increasing contacts between their business communities, while parliamentary diplomacy provides an additional channel for maintaining political dialogue and supporting bilateral initiatives.

The two sides have also maintained cooperation through international and regional organizations. Contacts between parliamentary friendship groups are aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and creating conditions for broader interparliamentary and bilateral cooperation.