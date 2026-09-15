Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 15.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 32 currencies went up, while 13 currencies fell compared to September 14.

The official rate for $1 is 1,648,883 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,904,297 rials. On September 14, the euro was priced at 1,907,135 rials.

Currency Rial on September 15 Rial on September 14 1 US dollar USD 1,648,883 1,643,951 1 British pound GBP 2,224,822 2,224,159 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,017,455 2,013,399 1 Swedish króna SEK 169,128 169,483 1 Norwegian krone NOK 176,957 176,964 1 Danish krone DKK 254,728 255,083 1 Indian rupee INR 17,224 17,200 1 UAE Dirham AED 448,981 447,638 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,338,640 5,331,123 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 594,753 592,773 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,067,748 1,072,593 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 210,218 209,599 1 Omani rial OMR 4,284,917 4,272,697 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,185,145 1,185,989 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 952,774 955,759 1 South African rand ZAR 101,435 101,979 1 Turkish lira TRY 33,913 33,919 1 Russian ruble RUB 19,551 19,511 1 Qatari riyal QAR 452,990 451,635 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 125,890 125,487 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,515 13,473 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,177,304 1,178,858 1 Saudi riyal SAR 439,702 438,387 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,385,327 4,372,210 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,298,064 1,295,962 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,340,371 1,334,067 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 50,148 50,033 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 785 783 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,075,985 1,074,476 1 Libyan dinar LYD 259,992 259,869 1 Chinese yuan CNY 245,653 245,087 100 Thai baht THB 4,966,862 4,970,576 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 407,508 403,843 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,224,400 1,225,676 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,325,646 2,318,690 1 euro EUR 1,904,297 1,907,135 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 366,688 364,724 1 Georgian lari GEL 634,177 631,993 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 93,280 93,445 1 Afghan afghani AFN 25,585 25,559 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 542,164 541,058 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 969,931 966,219 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,624,729 2,623,162 1 Tajik somoni TJS 178,628 177,684 1 Turkmen manat TMT 470,016 468,544 Venezuelan bolívar VES 1,979 1,979

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,904,297 rials and $1 costs 1,648,883.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,29-2,32 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,65-2,68 million rials.