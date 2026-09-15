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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 15

Iran News 15 September 2026 09:28 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 15
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 15.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 32 currencies went up, while 13 currencies fell compared to September 14.

The official rate for $1 is 1,648,883 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,904,297 rials. On September 14, the euro was priced at 1,907,135 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 15

Rial on September 14

1 US dollar

USD

1,648,883

1,643,951

1 British pound

GBP

2,224,822

2,224,159

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,017,455

2,013,399

1 Swedish króna

SEK

169,128

169,483

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

176,957

176,964

1 Danish krone

DKK

254,728

255,083

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,224

17,200

1 UAE Dirham

AED

448,981

447,638

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,338,640

5,331,123

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

594,753

592,773

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,067,748

1,072,593

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

210,218

209,599

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,284,917

4,272,697

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,185,145

1,185,989

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

952,774

955,759

1 South African rand

ZAR

101,435

101,979

1 Turkish lira

TRY

33,913

33,919

1 Russian ruble

RUB

19,551

19,511

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

452,990

451,635

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

125,890

125,487

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,515

13,473

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,177,304

1,178,858

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

439,702

438,387

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,385,327

4,372,210

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,298,064

1,295,962

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,340,371

1,334,067

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

50,148

50,033

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

785

783

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,075,985

1,074,476

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

259,992

259,869

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

245,653

245,087

100 Thai baht

THB

4,966,862

4,970,576

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

407,508

403,843

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,224,400

1,225,676

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,325,646

2,318,690

1 euro

EUR

1,904,297

1,907,135

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

366,688

364,724

1 Georgian lari

GEL

634,177

631,993

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

93,280

93,445

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

25,585

25,559

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

542,164

541,058

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

969,931

966,219

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,624,729

2,623,162

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

178,628

177,684

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

470,016

468,544

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

1,979

1,979

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,904,297 rials and $1 costs 1,648,883.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,29-2,32 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,65-2,68 million rials.

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