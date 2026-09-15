Uzbekistan, South Korea move to track implementation of key deals

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Uzbekistan and South Korea are seeking to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and establish a mechanism to monitor the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, particularly in trade, investment and cultural ties.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Cho Jeong-sik, speaker of South Korea’s National Assembly.

The sides noted the important role of the two countries’ parliaments in advancing their special strategic partnership. Interparliamentary friendship groups are active, parliamentary delegations regularly exchange visits, and specialized committees maintain an exchange of legislative experience.

The sides emphasized the need to establish a dedicated mechanism for parliamentary monitoring of the implementation of agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders. Particular attention will be given to commitments aimed at expanding trade and economic ties, investment cooperation and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The two sides also highlighted the implementation of the Electronic Parliament project in both chambers of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis with support from South Korea’s National Assembly and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The project is aimed at strengthening the digital capabilities of Uzbekistan’s parliament and improving the use of electronic tools in legislative and parliamentary processes.

The meeting also produced an agreement to hold a series of parliamentary diplomacy events in 2027 to mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and South Korea.

The planned events are expected to provide an additional platform for parliamentary exchanges and discussions on bilateral cooperation, while supporting the broader development of the Uzbek-Korean special strategic partnership.

The agreement comes as the two countries seek to broaden bilateral ties beyond government-to-government cooperation by strengthening institutional links between their legislative bodies.