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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 15

Azerbaijan News 15 September 2026 09:17 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 15
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced the official exchange rates as of September 15.

According to the CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro to the manat was 1.9661 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0350 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.0106 manat.

Code Exchange rate
USD 1,7
EUR 1,9613
AUD 1,2106
BYN 0,5543
AED 0,4628
KRW 0,1256
CZK 0,0807
CNY 0,2533
DKK 0,2624
GEL 0,6522
HKD 0,2167
INR 0,0177
GBP 2,2924
SEK 0,1738
CHF 2,0779
ILS 0,5584
CAD 1,2218
KWD 5,5038
KZT 0,3787
QAR 0,4664
KGS 0,0194
HUF 0,5355
MDL 0,0978
NOK 0,182
UZS 0,0144
PKR 0,6111
PLN 0,4517
RON 0,373
RUB 2,0106
RSD 0,0167
SGD 1,3365
SAR 0,4526
xdr 2,3281
TRY 0,035
TMT 0,4857
UAH 0,0381
JPY 1,0987
NZD 0,9784

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