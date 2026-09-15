IsDB successfully concludes Group Day in Cameroon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group successfully concluded the IsDB Group Day in Cameroon, bringing together senior government officials, private sector leaders, financial institutions, chambers of commerce, development partners, and international stakeholders to strengthen collaboration, promote investment, and enhance private sector-led growth in Cameroon.

The high-level event underscored Cameroon’s strategic importance as one of Africa's promising economies and highlighted the critical role of private sector engagement in addressing key development challenges, including infrastructure gaps, youth and women unemployment, limited access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the transition toward a more diversified and sustainable economy.

The IsDB Group Day in Cameroon served as a strategic platform to present the Group’s comprehensive range of services and solutions in investment, trade finance, insurance, Islamic finance, and capacity building, while facilitating dialogue among investors, entrepreneurs, and development partners, fostering meaningful engagement and the exploration of practical business and investment opportunities.

This event marks an important milestone in the longstanding and valuable partnership between the Republic of Cameroon and the Islamic Development Bank Group. Since Cameroon joined the Bank in 1977, a total amount of US$ 4.2 billion has been approved by the Bank Group for the benefit of the people in Cameroon. Looking ahead, the IsDB Group is preparing to deliver more holistic and programmatic support to Cameroon through the Country Engagement Framework (CEF) for Cameroon 2027-2029, that will be developed at the crossroads between Cameroon’s National Development Strategy 2020-2030 (SND30) and IsDB Group newly launched 10-year Strategic Framework.

A panel discussion examined Cameroon’s development priorities and the role of IsDB Group in exploring avenues for cooperation and forging strategic partnerships to advance Cameroon’s path towards sustainable and inclusive development.

The discussions were closely aligned with Cameroon’s development vision of building a diversified, inclusive, and resilient economy driven by private sector-led growth. Key priorities included strengthening public-private partnerships, advancing renewable energy and green infrastructure, and investing in human capital to unlock opportunities for youth and women. Another panel explored how the private sector can contribute to achieving the goals of NDS30, while a dedicated session examined line of finance mechanisms from investment and trade perspectives, highlighting their role in improving SME access to finance and enhancing trade integration.

The signing ceremony witnessed the exchange of several financing agreements between IsDB and the Government of Cameroon as well as letters of intent between ICD and financial partners in Cameroon aimed at strengthening cooperation between the IsDB Group and Cameroon's public and private sectors. The total value of the agreements reached EUR 137 million.

A series of bilateral (B2B and B2G) meetings were held among representatives of the IsDB Group, business leaders, investors, and financial institutions to explore opportunities for cooperation and partnerships. Success stories implemented in Cameroon in partnership with local entrepreneurs as well as local and international institutions were also presented. The IsDB Group Day in Cameroon attracted a strong and diverse turnout, bringing together more than 500 participants representing government institutions, private sector organizations, financial institutions, chambers of commerce, development partners, and other key stakeholders.

The event also highlighted the activities, services, and initiatives of IsDB Group institutions, including the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBi), the Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH), and the Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF).

The day concluded with a reaffirmation of the IsDB Group's commitment to continued cooperation with the government of Cameroon and the country’s private sector to further build strategic partnerships, expand investment and trade opportunities, and enhance the business environment, contributing to sustainable development in Cameroon.