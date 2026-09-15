Turkmen-Moldovan inter-parliamentary friendship groups hold meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Turkmen-Moldovan inter-parliamentary friendship groups held a meeting at the Mejlis of Turkmenistan to discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary ties.

This was reported in a press release issued by the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan.

According to the statement, the meeting focused on enhancing the activities of the friendship groups established on a bilateral basis and developing relations between relevant parliamentary committees.

The sides noted that bilateral cooperation is expanding across various areas and creating new opportunities for interaction, including at the parliamentary level. The Moldovan side was briefed on programs being implemented in Turkmenistan in “trade and the economy, culture and humanitarian affairs, science and education, and social welfare,” according to the Mejlis.

The participants also expressed support for further exchanges of legislative experience, stronger activities of the inter-parliamentary friendship groups and establishing ties between relevant committees.

They also discussed organizing reciprocal delegation visits and meetings, the press release notes.

To note, Turkmenistan and Moldova established diplomatic relations in 1992. Bilateral ties cover political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian contacts. The two countries maintain regular consultations through their foreign ministries and contacts between government and parliamentary representatives.

Trade and economic cooperation remains one of the areas with potential for further expansion. The countries have explored opportunities for developing commercial ties and increasing contacts between their business communities, while parliamentary diplomacy provides an additional channel for maintaining political dialogue and supporting bilateral initiatives.

The two sides have also maintained cooperation through international and regional organizations. Contacts between parliamentary friendship groups are aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and creating conditions for broader interparliamentary and bilateral cooperation.