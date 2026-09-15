Iran asserts shotdown of another U.S.-owned UAV over Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. A U.S.-owned "MQ-1" unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down west of the Strait of Hormuz last night.

This was reported by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the report, the mentioned UAV was shot down by a new system belonging to the IRGC's Aerospace Force.

The IRGC had previously reported an explosion involving a supertanker in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, caused by the vessel striking a naval mine while attempting to pass through a restricted area.

The Iranian side also reported yesterday that a U.S. "MQ-1" UAV had been shot down in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a breach of the ceasefire and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. military targets in the Persian Gulf region. Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to the negotiating table, disagreements over security in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, and other issues leave the future of the peace process uncertain. At present, commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has once again come to a virtual standstill.