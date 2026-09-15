Presentation of "Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan business barometer" initiative underway in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. A presentation for the "Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan business barometer" initiative, launched by the CASPIA Analytical Center in collaboration with the Uzbek Center for Progressive Reforms (CPR), is being held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The platform will track monthly business needs, identify existing barriers, and pinpoint new opportunities to expand economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The head of the CPR, Mirshokhid Aslanov, is participating in the presentation; he is currently visiting Azerbaijan to foster expert and practical cooperation between the two nations.

The business barometer will be updated monthly based on interviews with companies, surveys of business representatives, and the analysis of relevant data.

The primary focus will be on practical issues companies face when entering the Azerbaijani and Uzbek markets, including export-import procedures, customs clearance, tariff preferences, documentation and certification requirements, as well as technical and sanitary standards.

A specific area of ​​monitoring will focus on the Middle Corridor and its role in expanding trade and economic ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The initiative plans to analyze transport infrastructure, logistics capabilities, new routes, and the prospects for their utilization by the business community.

Based on the monthly monitoring results, CASPIA and CPR intend to develop concrete recommendations for business representatives and government institutions in both countries.

The initiative aims to establish a permanent mechanism for information exchange between the business communities of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, while fostering the development of new partnerships, investment projects, and trade and logistics opportunities.

Will be updated