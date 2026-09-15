OTS sees room to further expand its regional and global role – Pirincçi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is currently one of the most effective organizations, with its role growing in regional and global affairs, Farhad Pirincçi, Assistant to the Head of the Communications Directorate of the Presidency of Türkiye, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks during a panel discussion titled "Turkic world dialogues: common future, common vision."

He noted that the work being carried out by the organization is evident and that further efforts will follow.

"This panel session will be held in all Turkic states. Our main goal here is to exchange views and experiences on the way toward the OTS Summit. This is very important for the OTS to further develop itself as a regional and international actor. But, of course, the situation we are in today is not yet sufficient. It will develop further because the OTS has this potential," he added.

The panel discussion titled "Dialogues of the Turkic World: Common Future, Common Vision" is being held in Baku by the Communications Directorate of the Presidency of Türkiye.

The meeting is attended by officials from the Communications Directorate of the Presidency of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, experts from both countries and media representatives.