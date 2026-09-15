President Ilham Aliyev receives participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. On September 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, members and observers of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as a delegation comprising co-organizers of the Yahya Bakuvi International Conference and members of the Supreme Religious Council of Caucasian Peoples.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

The head of state addressed the event.

Will be updated