Azerbaijan's liabilities on financing foreign investment projects rise $2.4B in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan's assets under the "Other investments" item increased by $717 million, while its liabilities rose by nearly $2.4 billion in the first half of 2026, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said at a briefing dedicated to the release of balance of payments data today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Nasirov, the $2.4 billion growth in liabilities under the "other investments" category is linked to the financing of investment projects implemented abroad.

"A growth of $717 million in assets and a rise of approximately $2.4 billion in liabilities under 'other investments' were observed. The growth in liabilities is directly related to the financing of investment projects carried out abroad," he noted.

The CBA official pointed out that during the reporting period, the realized portion of reserve assets—another key component of the balance of payments—increased by $1.4 billion.

"A figure of approximately $300 million was recorded under the 'net errors and omissions' item," he added.

Nasirov also noted that, overall, the current account surplus in the first half of 2026 doubled compared to the same period last year, reaching $4.7 billion.

"The foreign trade balance and the secondary income balance were the primary drivers behind this surplus," the official emphasized.