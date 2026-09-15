Azerbaijan pours major foreign investment into Italy’s energy sector in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The energy sector of Italy accounted for the largest share of Azerbaijan's foreign investments in the first half of 2026, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said at a briefing dedicated to the release of balance of payments data today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Nasirov noted that in the reporting period, significant dynamics have been observed in the capital and financial account of Azerbaijan's balance of payments, as well as in its reserve assets.

According to him, significant changes occurred in foreign direct investment, portfolio investment, and other investments during the reporting period.

Moreover, Nasirov emphasized that a major portion of Azerbaijan's foreign direct investment was linked to the acquisition of a stake in the Italian energy sector.

"A significant part of the foreign investment was carried out through the purchase of a majority stake in Italiana Petroli, one of Italy's leading oil, gas, and fuel companies," he noted.

The CBA official also addressed figures regarding portfolio investment. According to him, a reduction in the country's financial obligations was one of the primary reasons for the deficit in this category.

"In the first quarter, a buyback operation for Eurobonds previously issued under the Southern Gas Corridor project was successfully executed. This move contributed to a reduction in the country's external debt and financial obligations," Nasirov mentioned.

He also noted an increase in the "Other investments" item.

"The primary reason for the surplus in this category is an increase in liabilities. Funds raised to finance investment projects were recorded as inflows into the country," the CBA official emphasized.

According to him, over the reporting period, a decrease in deposits and cash currency holdings, alongside an increase in loans, was observed within the "Other investments" category.

"These funds were directed specifically toward financing investment projects," Nasirov clarified.

The CBA official said that a significant growth in realized reserve assets was also recorded during the reporting period.

"Excluding exchange rate fluctuations and revaluation effects, realized reserve assets increased by $1.4 billion," he added.