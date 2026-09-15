Azerbaijan’s transport services surplus rises nearly 10% in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan's surplus in transport services rose 9.9% in the first half of f 2026 and reached $941.1 million.

This was reflected in a report from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The CBA noted that in the first six months of 2025, this figure stood at $856.4 million. According to the CBA, this dynamic indicates that transport services have become a stable component positively influencing the services balance.

According to the report, during the mentioned period, the total volume of services within the framework of the country's economic relations with foreign countries amounted to $9.2 billion.

Overall, the deficit in the services balance decreased by 1.2% to $1 billion. The deficit in the services balance for the oil and gas sector, driven primarily by construction and other business services, stood at $1 billion, while the deficit for the non-oil and gas sector amounted to $66.5 million.

Transport services accounted for 28.5% of the total volume of mutual services trade.

Of the total transport services valued at $2.6 billion, 67.8% related to the use of Azerbaijan's transport services by non-residents.

Over the reporting period, the value of transport services provided by Azerbaijani residents to non-residents was $1.8 billion, while the value of services provided by non-residents to Azerbaijani residents was $0.8 billion.

Exports of transport services in the non-oil and gas sector grew by 6.6% compared to the same period last year, while imports decreased by 1.7%.