Turkish President’s Aide hails Azerbaijan as influential global player

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan is currently a very strong country that makes its voice heard on the global stage, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye, Seyit Sertçelik,said at a panel meeting titled "Turkic world dialogues: common future, common vision", Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the heads of state play a significant role in the development of the Organization of Turkic States.

"The Organization of Turkic States is currently emerging as a significant actor on the international stage. As the OTS, we strive for peace and stability in the region. Various threats exist in the world today. In such times, our unity is of great importance. We are working solely for peace and stability in the region," he added.

A panel discussion titled "Turkic world dialogues: common future, common vision" is being held in Baku, organized by the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration, is underway in Baku.

The meeting participants include officials from the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration and Azerbaijan, MPs, experts from both countries, and media representatives.

The panel addresses the development of cooperation in the Turkic world, the formation of a common vision, shared values and a common future, interaction in information and communications, as well as further strengthening ties among Turkic states amid global challenges.