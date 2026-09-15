Azerbaijan’s net foreign financial assets increase by $3.3B in 6M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan's net foreign financial assets scaled up by $3.3 billion over the first six months of 2026.

This was reflected in a report from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the report, this figure was driven by foreign direct investments ($4.3 billion), portfolio investments (-$0.3 billion), and other investments (-$0.7 billion).

"During the reporting period, the country's net external financial liabilities increased by $0.3 billion; this was shaped by inward direct investments (-$0.1 billion), the oil bonus ($0.4 million), portfolio investments (-$2.0 billion), and other investments ($2.4 billion)," the report emphasized.

Net external financial assets related to foreign direct investments rose by $4.3 billion, while net external financial liabilities decreased by $0.1 billion.

"The total amount of capital attracted from abroad in the form of foreign direct investments was $3.7 billion, while the volume of foreign direct investment directed into foreign economies was $5.0 billion. Overall, a deficit of $4.4 billion was recorded in foreign direct investment.

The oil and gas sector accounted for 76.1% of the structure of foreign direct investment in the country's economy," the CBA report noted.

In the balance of payments for the first six months of 2026, the net decrease in foreign financial liabilities (-$0.9 billion) under the foreign direct investment item for the oil and gas sector resulted from the difference between the investment attracted to the sector ($2.8 billion) and capital repatriation from the sector ($3.7 billion—primarily in the form of crude oil and natural gas attributable to the shares of international oil and gas consortia).

"According to estimates, the total volume of foreign direct investments attracted to the non-oil and gas sector increased by 19.6% to reach $0.9 billion; a portion of this ($0.3 billion) was attributed to the reinvestment of earnings into the country's economy," the report added.