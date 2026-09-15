Azerbaijan’s tourism services surplus hits $47.2M in 6M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. A surplus of $47.2 million has been formed in Azerbaijan's tourism services during the first 6 months of f 2026.

This was reflected in a report from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, over the reporting period, exports of tourism services amounted to $747.8 million, while imports totaled $700.6 million. Consequently, a surplus of $47.2 million was recorded in tourism services.

During this period, the number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad decreased by 5.1%, and the number of foreign citizens visiting Azerbaijan fell by 10.3%.

The volume of tourism-related services provided to Azerbaijani residents by foreign countries amounted to $700.6 million. Of this, 75.9 percent was attributed to personal trips by Azerbaijani citizens (excluding funds for shuttle imports).

During the reporting period, the volume of construction services provided to non-residents in the non-oil and gas sector amounted to $3.9 million.

Meanwhile, the volume of other business services paid to non-residents in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 4.9%, reaching $1.2 billion.

The total volume of services involved in Azerbaijan's economic relations with foreign countries during the first six months of 2026 amounted to $9.2 billion. Of this amount, $5.1 billion represents services provided by non-residents to Azerbaijani residents, while $4.1 billion represents services provided by Azerbaijani residents to residents of foreign countries.

Overall, the deficit in the services balance decreased by 1.2% to $1 billion. The deficit in the services balance for the oil and gas sector (primarily construction and other business services) stood at $1 billion, while the deficit for the non-oil and gas sector was $66.5 million.