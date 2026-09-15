Kazakhstan's PM pushes RWA tokenization to boost investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Kazakhstan should expand the tokenization of real-world assets to attract additional capital to infrastructure projects, real estate, and other sectors of the economy.

This was announced by the press office of the Kazakh government, citing remarks made by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at a cabinet meeting.

Bektenov stated that the country had already established basic conditions for the development of the digital asset market and should now build an integrated ecosystem to attract investment and technology and improve the competitiveness of the financial sector.

“We need to integrate digital assets and new financial instruments into the overall financial and technological architecture. We should actively develop the tokenization of real-world assets. This will become another instrument for attracting capital to the economy. We have large infrastructure projects, real estate, raw materials and other assets. Tokenization can be used to attract additional funds to these projects. In other words, any buildings under construction or projects can be divided into digital shares that investors can finance. Anyone can become such a shareholder,” Bektenov said.

He instructed the National Bank to identify a specific list of assets to be prioritized for digitalization to attract investment. The mechanism should be clearly regulated, with the security of transactions ensured.

Moreover, Bektenov called for stronger cybersecurity measures amid the development of the tokenization and cryptocurrency markets.

He noted that new types of fraud are emerging alongside the growth of the sector. Earlier this month, the Financial Monitoring Agency stopped illegal activities carried out under the guise of providing microloans in cryptocurrency.

“Authorized agencies must continue to protect citizens in the digital environment. This is guaranteed by the new Constitution. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, together with the National Bank, should actively work to ensure cybersecurity and improve legislation in this area,” Bektenov said.