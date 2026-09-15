Azerbaijan reveals volume of incoming and foreign remittances in 6M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The volume of remittances entering Azerbaijan amounted to $748.46 million, and the remittances abroad $207.8 million in the first six months of 2026, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said at a briefing dedicated to the release of balance of payments data today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Nasirov noted that inflows of net remittances in the secondary income balance amounted to $540 million.

"The volume of incoming remittances rose by 40 percent, reaching $748 million. The primary source countries for these inflows are Russia, Türkiye, the U.S., Ireland, and Georgia. Meanwhile, outgoing remittances fell by 13% to $207.8 million; the main destination countries in this category include Türkiye, the U.S., Russia, and Georgia," the department director emphasized.

Touching upon the dynamics of the services balance, the CBA official noted that the $1 billion deficit in this area is linked to construction and business services within the oil and gas sector.

"Nevertheless, surpluses of $941 million in transport services and $138 million in tourism services significantly reduced this deficit. The deficit in the primary income balance narrowed by 16%, settling in the range of $907–908 million," he explained.

Nasirov also said that a deficit of $3 billion was recorded in the capital and financial account. According to him, this deficit was driven by a $3.3 billion increase in foreign financial assets and an increase of approximately $300 million in foreign financial liabilities. At the same time, noting a $1.4 billion growth in the realized portion of the balance of payments' reserve assets, the department director also disclosed the country's foreign currency capacity.

"Our strategic foreign currency reserves stood at $85.8 billion at the end of six months, and by the end of eight months, this figure had risen further to reach $90.8 billion," he added.